As Intelsat S A (I) Share Value Rose, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Share Value Declined, Waters Parkerson & Company Has Boosted Stake by $351,138

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 165,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 658,803 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81M, down from 823,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 760,240 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 4,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 165,919 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.39M, up from 161,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Microchip Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $91.61. About 429,032 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,941 shares to 156,525 shares, valued at $21.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp New Com (NYSE:FLR) by 11,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,582 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings.

