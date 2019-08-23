As Intelsat S A (I) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Decreased by $23.06 Million Its Position; Hff Cl A (HF) Holder Syntal Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $470,000 as Stock Price Were Volatile

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66M shares traded or 274.35% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 29/05/2018 – HFF Announces Capitalization for the $102.25M Acquisition and Renovation of 7-Property, Colorado Springs Apartment Portfolio; 25/05/2018 – HFF Announces $640M Sale of 5 Bryant Park in Manhattan; 24/04/2018 – HFF 1Q EPS 42C, EST. 59C; 17/04/2018 – HFF INC SAYS HFF TEAM WORKED ON BEHALF OF NEW OWNER TO SECURE FINANCING THROUGH PACIFIC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – HFF Announces $109.8M Sale and $103.61M Financing of 1390 Market Street in San Francisco to Swift; 01/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing for San Diego Apartment Community; 28/05/2018 – HFF Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – HFF at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 27/03/2018 – HFF at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 09/05/2018 – HFF REAL ESTATE LTD – HFF TEAM REPRESENTED SELLER BLACKSTONE, IN THE TRANSACTION

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 1.08 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Was Wrong About Under Armour’s Rebound – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric And Financial Engineering: One More Time – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “30 Minutes with Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley – Midas Letter” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verso: Massive Losses Lead To Re-Evaluation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 531,000 shares to 4.90 million shares, valued at $37.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc reported 0.08% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 15,150 shares. Water Island Limited Company owns 215,673 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 4,457 shares. 122,000 were reported by Apg Asset Nv. Regions Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Advisory Network Ltd Liability has 308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. 153,603 are owned by Amer Century Inc. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 14,092 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group stated it has 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). 7,000 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Tech. Citadel Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Parkside Natl Bank & Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 32 shares.