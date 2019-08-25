As Intelsat S A (I) Share Price Rose, Holder Fir Tree Lifted Its Stake; Strategic Financial Services Has Cut Its Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Holding as Valuation Declined

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 1.15M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 1,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 518,498 shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 703,180 shares to 782,229 shares, valued at $24.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 19,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 498 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Ftb Advsrs accumulated 377 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma accumulated 0.02% or 298,080 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 2,866 shares. Wellington Management Llp holds 1,926 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based First Republic Invest has invested 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Fundsmith Llp has 0.19% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Nine Masts Capital owns 0.38% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 8,047 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 2,445 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 8,327 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 17,410 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP).

