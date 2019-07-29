As Intelsat S A (I) Share Price Declined, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Boosted by $6.86 Million Its Position; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Holding in General American Investors (GAM) Has Lifted by $499,092 as Stock Value Rose

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 32,621 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 1.85M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine And holds 1.12% or 108,405 shares in its portfolio. Bulldog Lc has invested 4.3% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). First Republic Invest, a California-based fund reported 6,485 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 23,870 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 13,800 are held by Creative Planning. Raymond James Tru Na owns 6,556 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 8,818 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Park Avenue Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Pnc Gp holds 0% or 2,158 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zuckerman Invest Gru has 0.12% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 2.05% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Columbia Asset Management has 79,389 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advsr reported 6,561 shares.

