As Intelsat S A (I) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Tig Advisors Cut Position by $21.42 Million; As Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Share Value Rose, Sit Investment Associates Has Upped Position

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 577,820 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) by 45.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 8,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,780 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 17,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $147.82. About 590,246 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 132,790 shares to 237,360 shares, valued at $12.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 28,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fd Cr (CRF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers has 0.01% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 5,677 shares. 10,341 were accumulated by Asset Management. Brown Advisory stated it has 1.12 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Twin Capital has 0.06% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 13,100 shares. Fulton Bank Na reported 8,175 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 35,911 shares. Davenport & Comm Limited Liability Company reported 8,725 shares. Loudon Invest Management Limited Liability Com invested in 1.76% or 15,510 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs accumulated 28 shares. Adirondack accumulated 22 shares or 0% of the stock. The Washington-based Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 312,420 shares. Midas Management Corp invested in 20,800 shares or 1.14% of the stock. 465 were reported by Shine Invest Advisory.

