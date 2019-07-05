As Intelsat S A (I) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Highline Capital Management Has Trimmed by $11.02 Million Its Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lowered Holding by $1.18 Million as Stock Value Rose

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 2.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 734,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 774,876 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.42% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 722,326 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 151,550 shares to 610,063 shares, valued at $42.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 316,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.39 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Company Ltd accumulated 744,586 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Spinnaker Tru invested in 92,897 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Bowen Hanes Com invested in 0.12% or 34,524 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northstar Gp holds 24,154 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin accumulated 755,454 shares. Eastern Bank reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arvest Bancshares Division has 41,434 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.09% or 27,409 shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 7,810 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. One Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 38,548 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Cape Ann Bank reported 17,332 shares. Aldebaran Financial holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 38,182 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Company stated it has 40,417 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Weybosset Rech And Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 21,291 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings.

