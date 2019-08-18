As Intelsat S A (I) Market Value Rose, Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Boosted Position; Conagra Brands (CAG) Shareholder Ing Groep Nv Has Boosted Holding by $414,099

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 61.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 15,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 40,474 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 25,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 2.57M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.16M shares traded or 32.30% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EntrÃ©e Resources Evaluates NYSE American Listing – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tapestry Tanks 20% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Sa owns 147,820 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associate accumulated 33,705 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 416,854 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 555 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 525 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns reported 17,380 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 226,121 shares. Jones Financial Lllp holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 8,866 shares. Bb&T holds 0% or 7,772 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 56,575 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 2.14M shares. First Corp In owns 0.88% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 42,492 shares. Rothschild Inv Il, Illinois-based fund reported 8,154 shares. 25,900 were reported by Ellington Management Gp Lc. Fin Serv holds 0% or 636 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 60,638 shares to 7,150 shares, valued at $220,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 213,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,308 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865.