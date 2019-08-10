As Intelsat S A (I) Market Value Rose, Holder Farmstead Capital Management Lowered by $7.05 Million Its Holding; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Holder Harbert Fund Advisors Lifted Position by $2.86 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 874,357 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 115,513 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 32,300 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 321,062 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 305 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 67,035 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 6,693 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Hudock Capital Grp Lc owns 242 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 70,586 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 84,560 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 554,948 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 9,242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Co has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 2.10M shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.