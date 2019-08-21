As Intelsat S A (I) Market Value Rose, Holder Farmstead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Lifted Holding by $2.69 Million as Stock Price Rose

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 775,544 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 21,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.40 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.66. About 1.05M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38 million and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 63,094 shares to 106,667 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 4,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,739 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Martin Currie Ltd holds 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 3,100 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Qs Invsts Lc reported 0.02% stake. Hennessy Advsrs reported 2.17% stake. 63,054 were accumulated by Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd. Pinnacle Prns has 0.07% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 265,263 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Electron Capital Prns Limited Liability stated it has 11.11% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Eagle Asset Management stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Renaissance Technology holds 407,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas owns 25,634 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 22,951 shares stake.