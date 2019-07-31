As Intelsat S A (I) Market Value Declined, Holder Highline Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stock Price Declined, Opus Point Partners Management Lifted Holding by $487,642

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $134.39. About 184,012 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World Orphan Drug Congress USA; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR SAYS DATA FROM CAR-T PROGRAMME SHOW PROGRESS; 27/04/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – DEMONSTRATED 1ST OBJECTIVE RESPONSE TO ANY CAR-T IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML WITHOUT PRECONDITIONING CHEMOTHERAPY HIGHLIGHTS POTENTIAL OF CYAD-01 AS TREATMENT FOR AML; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 19/04/2018 – #2 Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 14/05/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: Medigene AG: TCR alliance with bluebird bio significantly increased and cash guidance improved; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 20/03/2018 – lncysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 05/04/2018 – SORRENTO & CELULARITY TO START ANTI-CD38 CAR-T PHASE 1 TRIAL; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916)

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 734,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 774,876 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 887,708 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Inc owns 209 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated holds 233,978 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 43,069 were reported by Td Asset. Ww Invsts accumulated 4.02 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. 38,881 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Blair William Il accumulated 2,557 shares. Eventide Asset Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 294,638 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cookson Peirce & Co has 0.06% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 4,170 shares. Capital Ltd Ca accumulated 5,784 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Capital Guardian Trust reported 351,061 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings reported 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Us Bank & Trust De owns 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 4,123 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 38,929 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 1,780 shares in its portfolio.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 786,500 shares to 4.04M shares, valued at $68.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 316,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

