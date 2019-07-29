As Intelsat S A (I) Market Value Declined, Farmstead Capital Management Cut Stake; Wexford Capital LP Has Trimmed Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $13.22 Million; Stock Value Rose

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 130,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.59M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $99.79. About 619,349 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 1.13 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 43,615 shares to 73,075 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 12.58% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $294.77M for 13.94 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.78% EPS growth.