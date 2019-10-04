As Intelsat S A (I) Market Valuation Rose, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $3.80 Million; Clarivest Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Acco Brands (ACCO) by $2.86 Million

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 757,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73 million, down from 957,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 187,555 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 407,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 1,380 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 409,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $936.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 73,282 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp, which manages about $5.19 billion and $455.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 500,000 shares to 934,000 shares, valued at $21.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 26,398 shares to 200,939 shares, valued at $10.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 12,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).