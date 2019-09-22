As Intelsat S A (I) Market Valuation Rose, Silver Lake Group Has Decreased Its Position; Cahill Financial Advisors Trimmed Position in 3M Company (MMM) by $458,450

Silver Lake Group Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Lake Group Llc sold 484,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 11.90 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.38 million, down from 12.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Lake Group Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 1.01 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,097 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 9,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71 million shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,538 are owned by Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Foster & Motley Incorporated has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Gofen And Glossberg Il has 0.96% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). East Coast Asset Limited Liability reported 5,408 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 11,422 shares. Davidson Advsr has 0.99% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 55,058 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.12% or 18,460 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 1.67% stake. Investec Asset Management North America owns 4,294 shares. Hightower Trust Lta has invested 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Endowment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Security National Bank Of So Dak holds 1,285 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 92,930 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 6,065 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors owns 1,171 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.