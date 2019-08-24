As Intelsat S A (I) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Increased Stake; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 123,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 527,907 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.93M, down from 651,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company's stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 1.15M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 107,400 shares to 4.11M shares, valued at $223.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).