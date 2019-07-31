As Intelsat S A (I) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Trimmed Stake; M Holdings Securities Lowered United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $475,080

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 1.33M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $119.89. About 3.32 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 250,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 1.42M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Intelsat – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Mngmt owns 23,433 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 0.94% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,320 shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Capstone Advisors Limited Com holds 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 5,426 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital Lp has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has invested 0.75% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Atria Invs Ltd Liability invested in 21,585 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Asset Mgmt stated it has 8,387 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 141,547 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors, a California-based fund reported 40,970 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 58,016 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 126,475 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Chemical Fincl Bank reported 13,049 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.55 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 200,087 shares to 407,179 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “UPS stock falls after analyst says post-earnings surge raises concern about 12-month upside – MarketWatch” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Global Airfreight Remained Weak In May, But Second-Half Bottoming May Be At Hand – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Over 1,100 Fracking Wells In The Permian Basin Went Unreported In 2018 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chipotle Mexican Grill, UPS, and Snap Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.