As Intelsat (I) Market Valuation Rose, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Boosted by $492,750 Its Holding; Mosaic Co. (MOS) Share Value Declined While Investment Management Of Virginia Decreased by $612,225 Its Holding

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intelsat (I) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 32,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 492,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 459,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intelsat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66M shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 22,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 46,812 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 3.96M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Millicom International Cellula by 7,500 shares to 201,650 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,300 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Protalix BioTherapeutics Receives Listing Deficiency Letter from NYSE American – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 900,681 shares to 910,681 shares, valued at $20.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Int’l Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Isaacson Mark J.. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022.