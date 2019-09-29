As Intelligent Sys New (INS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Trimmed by $783,440 Its Position; Zendesk (ZEN) Holder Barclays Plc Raised Position by $4.13 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 3863.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 46,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 47,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 3.00M shares traded or 77.39% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 273,193 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, down from 301,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 61,410 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc, which manages about $156.23M and $148.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,823 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (Prn) by 3.88 million shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp (Put) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,500 shares, and cut its stake in Scientific Games Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SGMS).

