As Intelligent Sys New (INS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Decreased Its Position; Benin Management Has Cut Its Stake in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) as Stock Price Rose

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 273,193 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87 million, down from 301,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.68M market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 66,012 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500.

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 16,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 34,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 499,904 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc, which manages about $156.23 million and $148.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,823 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.30M for 23.77 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.