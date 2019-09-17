As Intelligent Sys New (INS) Share Value Rose, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Cut by $783,440 Its Holding; Fairpointe Capital Lowered Its Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Position by $5.28 Million as Share Price Declined

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 170,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.29M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 64,349 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 11/05/2018 – CTB: 5-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10% TO 14%; 16/05/2018 – Coopertire.com Earns Best Manufacturing Website Award in Internet Advertising Competition; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $200M-$220M; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire: Jones to Remain in Her Current Role Until a Successor Is Named and Transition Is Completed; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire CFO Ginger Jones to Retire as a Full-Time Executive Later This Year; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Financial Targets; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Targets of 10%-14% Operating Profit Margin; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR JONES’ SUCCESSOR THAT INVOLVES INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SAYS CFO GINGER JONES TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Target of 14%-16% Return on Invested Capital

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 273,193 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, down from 301,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.38M market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 51,114 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc, which manages about $156.23M and $148.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,823 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 22,016 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $85.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 61,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cars.Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CTB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 1.35% more from 48.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 23,549 shares. 17,646 were accumulated by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 68,514 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Moreover, Ghp Advsrs has 0.17% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 45,396 shares. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 332,501 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.02% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Invesco Limited invested in 0.01% or 666,327 shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv holds 0% or 16,458 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 1,792 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 63,425 shares. 39,371 were accumulated by Citigroup. Glenmede Trust Na holds 201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 82,215 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer has invested 0.02% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB).