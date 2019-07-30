As Intel (Put) (INTC) Share Value Declined, Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Trimmed by $114.27 Million Its Holding; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Holds Stake in Netflix (NFLX)

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $325.93. About 5.89 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Inc. vs Affinity Labs of Texas, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/26/2018; 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO IMPOSE PROVINCE’S 9.975 PCT SALES TAX ON FOREIGN DIGITAL COMPANIES AS OF JAN 1, 2019; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (Put) (INTC) by 34.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 2.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.08M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.91M, down from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 14.86M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $79,056 activity.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 10.95 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:PM) by 44,500 shares to 215,600 shares, valued at $19.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (Put) (NYSE:BX) by 38,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Global Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,448 shares stake. House holds 309,841 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 9,083 shares. Miracle Mile Lc has invested 0.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Valley Natl Advisers owns 18,632 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company reported 41,310 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 37,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc has 0.4% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 80,444 were accumulated by Stearns Group. Dearborn Partners Ltd reported 36,160 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Patten And Patten Tn owns 396,423 shares. Highland Management LP holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 288,600 shares. Finance Counselors Inc reported 1.18% stake. 136,642 are owned by Haverford Trust. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt holds 4.13% or 118,649 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cadian Cap Mgmt Lp holds 1.22% or 88,000 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Com reported 855 shares stake. Piedmont Advisors owns 53,403 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Stifel Corporation stated it has 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rathbone Brothers Public Lc has 98,289 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated Inc owns 2.57 million shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Davenport Ltd Llc owns 1,636 shares. Kessler Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 16,965 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited invested in 0.16% or 9,058 shares. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.69% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gruss Incorporated stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dsam Prtn (London) stated it has 72,415 shares or 3.73% of all its holdings. 7,642 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.