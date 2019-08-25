As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Tuttle Tactical Management Raised Its Stake by $2.39 Million; Amp Capital Investors LTD Maintains Position in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 29,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 225,399 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.86M, up from 195,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19 million shares traded or 22.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 103.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 45,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 88,341 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 43,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6,646 shares to 270,275 shares, valued at $13.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 83,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,651 shares to 3,980 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,447 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.