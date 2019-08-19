As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Stanley-Laman Group LTD Upped Position by $331,727; As Caretrust Reit Com (CTRE) Stock Price Declined, Symphony Asset Management Lifted Stake by $614,974

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 8.25 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc Com (CTRE) by 169.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 26,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 42,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 15,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 176,779 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Howland Cap Management Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Carlson Cap Lp has 776,614 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Dsc Advisors LP accumulated 5,157 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 25,615 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mu Ltd holds 117,000 shares or 4.01% of its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Llc holds 0.78% or 23,281 shares. The Connecticut-based Webster Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.4% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kidder Stephen W reported 126,412 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 0.76% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 353,128 shares. Pointstate Cap Lp holds 45,120 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Shoker Counsel invested 0.9% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Country Club Trust Na, a Missouri-based fund reported 351,264 shares. Taconic Capital Ltd Partnership holds 500,000 shares.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00 million and $411.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co (NYSE:NSC) by 2,040 shares to 28,872 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,360 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 11,763 shares to 5,885 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 216,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,434 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).