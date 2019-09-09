As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder First Heartland Consultants Has Decreased Holding; As Union Pacific (Call) (UNP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $8.47 Million

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Call) (UNP) by 83.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 50,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 10,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 60,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $165.43. About 2.15M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 13.79M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,070 shares to 47,517 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 83,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 655,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc (Put).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68B for 17.02 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,264 shares to 8,438 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd I (FMB) by 8,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

