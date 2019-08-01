As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Has Decreased Its Stake; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Market Valuation Declined, Oaktree Capital Management LP Trimmed Position

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 7.49 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 7,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 303,702 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31 million, down from 311,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 24.17 million shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 97,018 shares to 528,618 shares, valued at $32.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (NYSE:TGS) by 186,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 2,366 shares to 62,032 shares, valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL).

