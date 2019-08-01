As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Harris Associates LP Cut Its Holding by $29.69 Million; Two Sigma Securities Holding In Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Call) (TEVA) Was Upped

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 560,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 9.57 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513.96 million, down from 10.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 22.64 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) (TEVA) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 196,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 172,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 11.09 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 28/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD WINS REVERSAL OF $235 MILLION GLAXOSMITHKLINE DRUG PATENT VERDICT -COURT RULING; 15/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS PUBLICATION OF PHASE III FREMANEZUMAB DATA; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 03/05/2018 – TEVA DEBT COULD FALL ANOTHER $1.3B-$1.5B THIS YEAR: CFO; 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON FEB 27, CO AND ADAPT PHARMA OPERATIONS LIMITED RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – TEVA EXPECTS TO SEE MORE COPAXONE COMPETITION LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IBB) by 41,600 shares to 76,100 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 26,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,683 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 16,690 shares to 3.44 million shares, valued at $467.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 3.73 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 10.49 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.