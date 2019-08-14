As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Brinker Capital Lifted by $916,582 Its Stake; As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Upped Its Position

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 17,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 184,346 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90 million, up from 167,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 29.37M shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 16,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 174,486 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37 million, up from 158,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video)

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com" on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com" published on July 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: "Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St." on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha" published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 3,085 shares to 422,257 shares, valued at $51.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) by 7,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 982,742 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN).

