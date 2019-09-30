As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Blume Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $1.12 Million; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Has Raised by $1.24 Million

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 23,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 97,169 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 million, up from 73,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 14.85 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 31,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 240,205 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.41M, up from 208,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 9.61 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 558,207 shares. 10,997 were reported by Dock Street Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc has 84,363 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. 126,693 were reported by Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust. Northpointe Ltd Liability Com holds 0.72% or 47,164 shares. Ballentine Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 32,517 shares. 35,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Neville Rodie & Shaw invested in 1.31% or 259,285 shares. 71,124 were accumulated by Homrich Berg. Cypress Capital Gp has invested 0.41% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fosun Int Limited has 7,000 shares. Ifrah Services stated it has 27,234 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 973,709 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Spdr (XLE) by 14,800 shares to 24,475 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,198 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

