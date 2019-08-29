As Intel (INTC) Stock Value Declined, Van Eck Associates Raised Its Stake by $12.04 Million; Pecaut & Company Position in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Cut by $345,600

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $171.24. About 245,243 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 227,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 3.35M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.07 million, up from 3.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 13.68M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 1.82% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Connor Clark & Lunn Limited holds 645,250 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. accumulated 0.43% or 2.08 million shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 131,504 shares. Argent Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 2.85% or 131,536 shares. New England holds 53,063 shares. Meritage owns 131,289 shares. Bollard Group Ltd invested in 33,312 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,458 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 39,090 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 17.71 million shares. James Investment Rech Inc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 588,498 shares. Aviva Plc reported 1.70M shares stake. Davenport Com Limited Co holds 0.1% or 145,715 shares in its portfolio.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,689 shares to 18,192 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,964 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Cos Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17 million for 21.51 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,725 shares to 59,894 shares, valued at $11.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Bank owns 5,965 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 7,561 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank owns 67,594 shares. 350,556 are held by Brown Advisory. 79,609 were accumulated by Lomas Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 91,500 shares. Castleark Mngmt Llc owns 62,127 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 670 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 2,555 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc reported 5,711 shares. Sit Inv Associate stated it has 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Blackrock invested in 3.22 million shares. Opus Cap Grp Limited Com has invested 0.28% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 59,290 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

