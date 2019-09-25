As Intel (INTC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Has Lowered Holding by $372,945; Endurance Wealth Management Increases Holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 7,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 190,782 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, down from 198,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 3.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Russian Sanctions; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 2461.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $85.58. About 358,802 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – AMENDMENT ALSO INCLUDES MODIFICATIONS TO DURECT’S DEVELOPMENT OBLIGATIONS AND TO BOTH PARTIES’ TERMINATION PROVISIONS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON EXPECTS TO RETURN TO LONG-TERM, SUSTAINABLE GROWTH WITH MARGINS IN LINE WITH INDUSTRY PEERS; 17/05/2018 – A so-called suspicious activity report about Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and payments made by Novartis and AT&T to his shell company Essential Consultants, was leaked by a law enforcement official; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – TO DIVEST ITS 36.5 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS CONSUMER HEALTHCARE JOINT VENTURE (JV) TO GSK FOR USD13.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Novartis expands alliance with Science 37 to advance virtual clinical trials program; 28/03/2018 – Tasigna Lawsuits Mount, as Plaintiff in Washington State Accuses Novartis of Failing to Warn that Leukemia Drug Had Been Linked; 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz is Seeking European Approval for Infliximab; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS MUST GET BETTER AT BOOSTING PERFORMANCE OF LAUNCHES; 09/05/2018 – ‘These are extraordinarily serious allegations’: Pharma giant Novartis faces questions over payments to a Michael Cohen-linked organization

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 32,696 shares to 50,725 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Limited Co stated it has 494,660 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Apriem Advsrs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Glynn Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 38,700 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication accumulated 179,469 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 358,164 are held by Twin Mngmt. Stock Yards Fincl Bank Communication accumulated 84,021 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,486 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc reported 10,186 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dumont And Blake Investment Limited Liability Com stated it has 32,016 shares. 22,024 were reported by Tuttle Tactical Management. Westover Capital Advsr Limited Com, Delaware-based fund reported 14,492 shares. Estabrook Mgmt invested in 0% or 392,432 shares. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 13,171 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 19,019 shares. 195,459 are owned by Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.07 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,065 shares to 65 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,179 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.