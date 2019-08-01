As Intel (INTC) Stock Value Declined, Argent Trust Company Lifted Holding; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Westover Capital Advisors Raised Its Position by $1.77 Million as Shares Rose

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 7,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 242,529 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.02M, up from 234,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 24.17 million shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 362.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 38,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 49,031 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 10,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 5.80 million shares traded or 35.77% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel targets raised, AMD remains concern – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Might Scoop Up Thousands of Intel Patents in Pursuit of 5G Modem – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,605 shares to 8,998 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,842 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtn Ma owns 39,274 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Foundry Limited Liability Corp holds 0.85% or 393,098 shares in its portfolio. Twin Capital Incorporated stated it has 494,485 shares. Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 8,948 shares. Town Country Bank Communication Dba First Bankers Communication holds 0.31% or 12,121 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tiedemann Limited Co accumulated 222,583 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd holds 119,050 shares. Paradigm Fin Ltd Llc holds 103,267 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Gfs Advsr Lc has invested 1.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mufg Americas Hldgs invested in 0.92% or 594,967 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Com reported 717,287 shares. 15,700 were accumulated by Amg National Bankshares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP holds 33,000 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,930 shares to 7,356 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.