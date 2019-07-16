As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Trust Co Of Vermont Increased Its Position; F M C (FMC) Holding Raised by Indexiq Advisors Llc

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,820 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 8,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 361,299 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.90 TO $6.20, EST. $5.68; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 7,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 228,366 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.26 million, up from 220,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 14.90 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26,354 shares to 51,098 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 548,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,704 shares, and cut its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkts Stock Index Adm #5533 (VEMAX) by 10,872 shares to 13,918 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,214 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

