As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Boosted Its Holding; Hawk Ridge Management Has Boosted Its Position in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) by $304,000

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 427,754 shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 526,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 488,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 64,366 shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $36,300 was bought by Craine Patrick K.. $97,600 worth of stock was bought by Wood David M. on Friday, August 30.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares to 330,543 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.3% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 1.53 million shares. 6,968 were reported by Us Bank & Trust De. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). California Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 931,559 shares. Oberweis Asset Inc holds 0.2% or 121,900 shares. Cetera Advisor accumulated 10,455 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.05% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.06% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Millennium Limited Co has 397,948 shares. Principal Fincl invested in 0.01% or 1.34 million shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 188,315 shares. Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,620 shares to 9,317 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,816 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).