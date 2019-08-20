As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Montag A & Associates Lowered Its Holding by $604,624; As Argan (AGX) Market Value Declined, Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Trimmed Position

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $609.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 10,306 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 11,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131,812 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, down from 143,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 11.19M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Terril Brothers has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 34,661 were reported by Altfest L J And Incorporated. Blb&B Advsrs Limited holds 2.4% or 379,767 shares. Kings Point Capital has invested 1.72% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Arrowstreet Lp holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 9.46 million shares. New York-based Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cullen Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 837,335 shares. Murphy Cap invested in 30,484 shares. Northpointe Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.47% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Shelter Retirement Plan reported 131,100 shares. Herald Inv Mngmt reported 19,000 shares. Swiss Bankshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 15.23 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 1.50 million shares stake.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 3,618 shares to 59,212 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P500 Grw (IVW) by 6,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

