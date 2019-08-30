As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Cut Stake by $4.49 Million; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Menlo Advisors Has Raised Position by $1.85 Million

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 84,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 406,320 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.82 million, down from 491,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.05 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video)

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 1.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 25,251 shares to 346,359 shares, valued at $30.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,204 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).