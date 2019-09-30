As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Sfe Investment Counsel Trimmed Position; Pdt Partners Lifted Its Holding in Truecar (TRUE) by $1.06 Million

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Truecar Inc (TRUE) by 176.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 212,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.12% . The hedge fund held 333,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 120,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Truecar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.445. About 1.04M shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar,; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc – TRUE; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 22/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – TrueCar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in TrueCar, Inc. to the June 1, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 7,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 49,428 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 56,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 14.85M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Flying taxi start-up hires designer behind modern Mini, Fiat 500; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 4,008 shares to 82,700 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 42,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,134 shares, and cut its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.60, from 2.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold TRUE shares while 15 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 89.86 million shares or 6.43% less from 96.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 88,664 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 86,382 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 137 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca). Citigroup holds 0% or 35,358 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 72,650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 4.25 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 4,345 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 392,364 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 36,557 shares. D E Shaw & Inc invested in 2.41M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 416,071 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd reported 18.63 million shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 12,505 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 768,956 were accumulated by Bb&T Corporation. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2.57% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Decatur Cap Mngmt accumulated 149,769 shares. 293,325 are owned by Northstar Investment Ltd Llc. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Lumina Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 15,000 shares. Plante Moran Limited Liability has 0.27% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity reported 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 28.27M shares. Fruth stated it has 11,038 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.1% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Botty accumulated 9,065 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt owns 126,977 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Fosun accumulated 0.02% or 7,000 shares. Putnam Invests Lc holds 3.30M shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 19,375 shares to 55,815 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

