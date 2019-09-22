As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Olstein Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position; Perritt Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Farmer Bros Co Com (FARM) by $403,728 as Stock Declined

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 176,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43 million, up from 164,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Farmer Bros Co Com (FARM) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 25,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The institutional investor held 100,708 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, down from 125,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 163,906 shares traded or 34.05% up from the average. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). 42,975 were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. Boston Prtn holds 0.01% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) or 405,674 shares. Trigran Investments owns 5.38% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 1.97 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,693 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 12,996 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0% stake. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Perritt Mngmt reported 0.94% stake. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 218,826 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 14,100 shares. Connors Investor Services invested 0.15% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Adage Partners Grp Limited Com holds 0.03% or 669,699 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.46 million activity. Shares for $13,741 were bought by MARCY CHARLES F. CLARK RANDY E also bought $42,330 worth of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc Com (NYSE:NEWM) by 40,000 shares to 87,600 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $617.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,000 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,100 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

