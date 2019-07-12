As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lifted Holding; As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Rose, Holder National Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 2,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,164 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 16,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $168.7. About 8.29 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 672.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 40,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,343 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 10.07 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,206 shares to 27,734 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 48.48 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

