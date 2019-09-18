As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Fairview Capital Investment Management Increased Position by $2.60 Million; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lowered Stake

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 3,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 22,464 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, down from 25,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $201.01. About 2.00M shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 55,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 996,173 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.69M, up from 940,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 19.89 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 8,991 shares to 128,045 shares, valued at $24.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 17,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 17.57 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon delivering wireless TOW missiles to US Army – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Javelin missiles remotely launched from unmanned vehicle – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Earnings: INTC Stock Sinks Despite Q1 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, INTC, LMT – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel Positions Itself Far Beyond 5G – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.86% Yield (INTC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.