As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Chemung Canal Trust Company Increased Position; Halsey Associates Has Increased Its Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Position by $1.11 Million

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 41.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 59,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 203,422 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, up from 143,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 827,854 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 03/04/2018 – Jacobs, US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Advancing Critical African Infrastructure Needs; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,577 shares to 55,618 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,025 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bankshares holds 0.02% or 3,311 shares in its portfolio. 20,856 were accumulated by Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 1.64 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 26,384 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 202,052 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 166,801 shares. Lvw Advsr Lc, a New York-based fund reported 8,226 shares. Ashfield Limited Liability Company owns 16,371 shares. Moreover, Primecap Mngmt Ca has 0.46% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Company holds 0.15% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 8,629 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 3,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora accumulated 325 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Ntwk Llc owns 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 212 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr (XLV) by 4,173 shares to 49,092 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,782 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Victory Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.16% or 88,016 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prns Ltd Llc holds 36,160 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited owns 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3,492 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.1% or 742,569 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has invested 0.57% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ajo LP invested in 0.38% or 1.37M shares. Albion Group Ut has invested 0.55% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Willingdon Wealth has 0.94% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 70,966 shares. 745,577 were reported by Fiduciary Tru. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi holds 332,621 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Limited has invested 0.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 139,879 were reported by Btc Capital Mngmt.

