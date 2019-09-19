As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $1.88 Million; Griffin Asset Management Has Lowered 3M Company (MMM) Position as Market Value Declined

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 39,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 72,653 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, down from 112,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 6.73 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 7,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 20,585 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 27,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $168.43. About 871,195 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 13,745 shares to 37,910 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.45 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 193,001 shares to 250,619 shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.47B for 10.42 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

