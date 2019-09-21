As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, 10-15 Associates Upped by $452,563 Its Position; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 9,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 299,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.36 million, up from 290,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 160,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 322,075 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.46 million, down from 482,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $289.1. About 547,534 shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0.02% or 1,539 shares in its portfolio. Bainco Invsts has invested 2.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). World Asset Management holds 5,869 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 278 shares. 25,069 are owned by Cibc World Mkts. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Quantitative Inv Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 1,891 shares. Bridgewater Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 21,490 are held by Martin Tn. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Llc owns 17,660 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Managers Lc accumulated 4,095 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company reported 0.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Oakworth Cap Inc stated it has 21 shares. 8,118 are held by Cibc Asset Management.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.01 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 116,210 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $71.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FleetCor Is Reasonably Priced, But It’s Due For A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FleetCor Technologies Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FAF, FLT AND FB: Hagens Berman Alerts FAF, FLT and FB to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do FleetCor Technologies’s (NYSE:FLT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vision Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5,852 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Tru Communication holds 0.38% or 84,021 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 83,082 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.6% or 146,836 shares in its portfolio. 12,260 are owned by Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.62% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mraz Amerine & Assoc Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 9,782 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate owns 0.3% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 44,132 shares. First National Bank Sioux Falls accumulated 1.91% or 11,609 shares. 5,334 were reported by Hartline Investment Corporation. Greatmark Inv holds 3.65% or 255,019 shares. First Natl Bank invested in 1.3% or 45,900 shares. Moreover, Logan Capital has 0.22% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 78,269 shares. Midas Mngmt holds 68,200 shares. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 3.60 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Only Five Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 28, 2019 : PDD, SNAP, CTL, NCMI, AABA, INTC, MBB, FCX, TRIP, BAC, HES, SYF – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel Positions Itself Far Beyond 5G – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Stock Gets More Value Oriented by the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.