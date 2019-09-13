As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Thomas Story & Son Upped Holding by $454,255; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Decreased Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding as Valuation Rose

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 9,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 250,938 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01 million, up from 241,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.66. About 13.18M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $215.12. About 1.22M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2.73M shares. 75,288 were accumulated by Trustco Bancorporation Corp N Y. Moreover, Professional Advisory Svcs has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Etrade Capital Limited Liability Corp has 63,590 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 668,418 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Peoples Fincl Service Corporation holds 29,831 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset has 87,837 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated stated it has 21,198 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co owns 0.33% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 143,763 shares. Skba Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2.02% or 264,320 shares. Illinois-based Brookstone has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kempen Mgmt Nv invested in 0.02% or 5,070 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.89% or 2.90M shares in its portfolio. Alaska Permanent Mngmt invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Eagle Ridge has invested 2.7% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 11,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.