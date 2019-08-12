As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Skba Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $4.42 Million; Steelcase (SCS) Stock Declined While Tieton Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.12 Million

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 83,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 305,920 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.43M, down from 389,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 17.64M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 155,337 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.45M for 9.27 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 81,363 shares to 534,170 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 184,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 0.02% or 10,025 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,111 shares. Gam Ag owns 102,613 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 92,037 shares stake. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 11,652 shares. 316,931 are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 2,287 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% or 6.19M shares in its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association owns 624,671 shares. Raymond James Serv has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 66,457 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability invested in 16,883 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 285,347 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 35,037 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset stated it has 462,241 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Steelcase Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Steelcase Inc. (SCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James: Steelcase A Strong Buy After Wednesday’s ‘Puzzling’ Decline – Benzinga” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE â€“ Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27,250 shares to 330,300 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 211,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 757,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for INTC – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Intel, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 26 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Great Stocks Beaten Down This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Overtakes Pfizer as Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.