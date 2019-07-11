As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Cut Stake by $1.01 Million; U S G (USG) Shareholder Kellner Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $769,700

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. building products maker USG Corp. rejected an unsolicited buyout offer from its second-biggest shareholder, Germany’s Gebr Knauf; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Says Knauf Made $5.9 Billion Offer for USG; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD SAYS IT `WILL NOT YIELD TO THIS PRESSURE’; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP 2020 FCF TARGET OVER $450M; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 11/04/2018 – USG Corporation Honored with Lean Six Sigma Project of the Year Award; 01/05/2018 – USG agrees to discuss possible sale with Knauf; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES NO U.S. FEDERAL CASH TAXES’18-’20 ON NOLS,CREDITS; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 10.49 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Stifel Financial owns 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 56,635 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc has 1.37 million shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 899,218 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Sei Invs Company reported 81,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0.02% or 15,599 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co owns 16,447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Lc invested in 0% or 12,933 shares. 450 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. 971,915 are owned by Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Amer Int Incorporated owns 1,428 shares. Capital Invsts holds 0.01% or 689,912 shares. Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 461,239 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated invested in 82,584 shares.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 128,800 shares to 213,400 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,381 shares to 9,018 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 59,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.78 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited invested 0.98% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 81,348 were reported by Iowa Bank & Trust. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.46% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stillwater Investment Mgmt Lc has 48,933 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.11% stake. Aviance Management Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 21,191 shares. Bangor National Bank & Trust, Maine-based fund reported 21,839 shares. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Brighton Jones holds 0.84% or 129,838 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability invested in 87,290 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial has 460,954 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Greenleaf holds 0.09% or 98,562 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson Company invested in 0.82% or 908,301 shares. Delta Capital Management accumulated 74,163 shares. Oak Assocs Oh invested in 611,178 shares.