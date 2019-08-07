As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Cut by $521,997 Its Position; Segment Wealth Management Upped Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.70 Million as Market Value Declined

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 60.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 4,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,832 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 7,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $333.35. About 2.76 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 05/04/2018 – BA: Air Force “F-15K aircraft returning to base in Gyeongbuk Chilgok-gun” (breaking news); 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 9,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 169,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, down from 178,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 16.83M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel, Lenovo partner on HPC and AI – Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Signs 3-Year MoU with Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) and Salesforce (NYSE: $CRM) Completes Acquisition of Tableau – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel targets raised, AMD remains concern – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “China Fortunes Keep Chip Stocks On Wild Ride As Advanced Micro Reports – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 2,536 shares to 24,109 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 2,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas & Assoc holds 0.44% or 9,430 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 322,423 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.43% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Meeder Asset Management holds 201,699 shares. Etrade Lc has 100,329 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Somerset Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 18,260 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 25,701 shares. Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Com owns 16,331 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jlb & Associate accumulated 37,887 shares. Weik Cap Mngmt owns 6,670 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 18,410 shares. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Com holds 6.8% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 241,273 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 9.92 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares to 49,724 shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 78,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,285 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.