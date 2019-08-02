As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Decreased Holding by $541,501; Altavista Wealth Management Has Raised Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Holding by $1.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 62,427 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 49,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.9. About 586,091 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 17.81M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,146 shares to 47,325 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 376 shares to 952 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).