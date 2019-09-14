As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Leisure Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Chemung Canal Trust Company Position in O’reilly (ORLY) Has Lowered by $2.08 Million as Market Value Rose

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in O’reilly (ORLY) by 63.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 5,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 3,302 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 8,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in O’reilly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $390.85. About 587,306 shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25M and $113.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson (NYSE:EMR) by 44,735 shares to 113,702 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 4,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

