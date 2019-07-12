As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Jump Trading Has Trimmed Holding; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Valuation Rose, Park Presidio Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $24.30 Million

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 83.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 101,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,525 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 7.24M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct)

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.2. About 858,343 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 14.05 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $58.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $580.51 million for 18.01 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.