As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Holder Hourglass Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding; Facebook (Call) (FB) Shareholder Srs Investment Management Boosted Position

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 115,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 117,440 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, down from 232,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 9.90M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 625,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447.36M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 14.47 million shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Some big advertisers have expressed frustration with the measurability â€” or lack of it â€” around ads on Facebook; 04/05/2018 – Former Facebook director Don Graham defends Mark Zuckerberg following the social network’s recent data-leak scandal; 05/04/2018 – A Facebook post prompted this popular men’s underwear company to finally launch a women’s collection – and they’re worth every penny; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Zuckerberg testimony undermines Facebook stance in terrorism case -U.S. court filing; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Wins Hedge Fund Popularity Contest in the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Facebook hasn’t done enough to protect user data, says co-founder Chris Hughes; 20/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Facebook/cambridge Analytica; 25/04/2018 – Facebook finally has a good day: Business is booming; 15/05/2018 – WhatsApp rolls out new group chat features

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 7,795 shares to 171,856 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 18,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30,485 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $1.30B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 937,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,589 shares, and cut its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.