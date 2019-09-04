As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Holder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Trimmed Position; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Decreased International Paper Co (IP) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 94,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 101,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 5.66M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 74,937 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 91,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $38.56. About 404,414 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 24/05/2018 – International Paper Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 9.75 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.82% or 5.76M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.36% or 662,259 shares. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 152,155 shares. 75,625 were reported by Smithbridge Asset Management De. Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated owns 523,031 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 0.04% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Ltd Liability holds 9,433 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Gru reported 44,346 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Ltd Liability Corp has 0.88% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 105,046 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii holds 113,310 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 8,041 shares. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil Company has invested 2.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Illinois-based Lodestar Counsel Llc Il has invested 0.97% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Co Of Vermont has invested 1.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Indexiq Ltd Liability Corp holds 83,734 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Earnings: INTC Stock Sinks Despite Q1 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “You Should Buy Intel Stock Before It Mounts Its Comeback – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : PFE, QQQ, AKRX, INTC, DOW, SQ, SLM, DISCA, HPQ, AMD, DHI, WM – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Intel Takes Shot At AMD At Gaming Conference: ‘Still The Fastest’ – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Stock Looks Like a Strong Buy Heading into 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $375.65 million for 9.64 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 21,613 shares. Old National Natl Bank In owns 305,592 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership stated it has 462,620 shares. Nomura has 830 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability owns 4,470 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 263,767 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moreover, West Oak Lc has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 115 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 11,079 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 0.04% stake. 2,001 were accumulated by Salzhauer Michael. Fruth Invest Mngmt has invested 0.15% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). South State holds 11,973 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.27% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 8,324 shares. Qci Asset New York holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper: This 5.4% Yielder Looks Cheap, But I’m Worried About Dividend Safety – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.